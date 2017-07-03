Sophie Turner on Her ‘Very Private Relationship’ with Joe Jonas: ‘I’m Happier Than I’ve Been in a Very Long Time’

Sophie Turner‘s relationship with Joe Jonas is “very private” — and she’d like to keep it that way.

The Game of Thrones star has been dating the musician since last fall, but she’s intentionally continuing to keep that part of her personal life out of the spotlight.

“I’m in a relationship, but it’s a very private relationship,” Turner, who stars as Sansa Stark on the HBO hit series, told the U.K.’s Sunday Times.

In early November, the 21-year-old actress and her 27-year-old beau were spotted getting cozy at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards Kings of Leon concert at the Oude Luxor Theater in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and later spent Halloween and Thanksgiving weekend together. Since then, the couple has been going steady, and was recently snapped sharing some sweet PDA while out and about in Los Angeles.

“I very much isolated myself for a while and forgot what was fun. Going out with friends, going out to eat, not really having a care,” she told the publication. “And people I’ve met recently in my life have drawn me out of that.”

“It really helps you own those insecurities,” she continued. “The things I tortured myself about before, I can forget about.”

WATCH: The Ultimate Game of Thrones Travel Guide

According to the British starlet, she’s in a much more positive place in life than she was before.

“I’m happier than I’ve been in a very long time,” she said.

This past spring, Turner opened up to InStyle about her romance with the DNCE frontman, and shared a key element that makes their high-profile romance work.

“I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world,” she said.

“You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time,” she said, and added, “And you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, ‘My publicist says I can’t do this … ‘ “