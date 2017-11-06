Sophie Turner and Shannon Purser Defend Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Following Fan Criticism

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has come to the defense of the Stranger Things kids following a recent incident in which Finn Wolfhard — who plays Mike Wheeler — received some online criticism for not stopping to interact with fans outside of a hotel.

Turner took to Twitter on Monday to speak up for the 14-year-old actor and his fellow young castmates, denouncing the behavior of those who were upset with Wolfhard.

“Damn… seeing fully grown adults wait outside the ‘Stranger Things‘ kids’ hotels etc, and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop,” she wrote. “It doesn’t matter if they are an actor…they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe anyone anything for living their childhood dreams.”

If anyone can speak from experience on this topic it’s Turner, who was 15 years old when the first season of Thrones premiered.

Damn… seeing fully grown adults wait outside the ‘Stranger Things’ kids’ hotels etc , and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them… — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

It doesn’t matter if they are an actor… they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Anyone anything for living their childhood dreams — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Shannon Purser — who played Barb on Stranger Things — also spoke out in support of Wolfhard.

Okay, no. No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone. Finn is an incredibly kind human. But he's human and he needs breaks too. https://t.co/b4Lfrl1wU3 — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) November 4, 2017

“Okay, no. No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone,” she tweeted. “Finn is an incredibly kind human. But he’s human and he needs breaks too.”

Season 2 of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.