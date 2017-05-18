Sophie Turner is opening up about her relationship with Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones star recently spoke with InStyle about her romance with the musician, and shared a key element that makes their high-profile romance work.

Although the 21-year-old British actress admittedly likes to “keep things pretty private” in her personal life, she revealed what she found “easy” about dating her 27-year-old beau.

“I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world,” she told the publication.

“You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time,” she said, and added, “And you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, ‘My publicist says I can’t do this … ‘ ”

Last fall, the duo were spotted getting cozy at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards Kings of Leon concert at the Oude Luxor Theater in Rotterdam, Netherlands at the beginning of November, and spent Halloween and Thanksgiving weekend together.

“She’s always been into him, but he’s starting to like her more and more,” a source previously told PEOPLE before the couple became exclusive.

In early December, a second source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were “dating exclusively. He was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her.”