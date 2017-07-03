Sophie Turner Admits She Found Out About Oral Sex from Reading the 'Very Graphic' Game of Thrones Script

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Sophie Turner learned something from Game of Thrones during her formative years.

The actress, who first auditioned for the show at age 12 and has grown up on the series as Sansa Stark, told the U.K.’s Sunday Times that the massive HBO hit was her “sex education.”

“I’d be doing a read-through and we’d be talking about very graphic stuff,” she said in the new interview. “The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like … ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!’ … I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones.”

RELATED VIDEO: Game of Thrones: The Cost of Visiting Westeros

Game of Thrones returns in July for its penultimate season. Speaking to EW, co-showrunner David Benioff explained how everyone involved in the production stepped up their game in the latest run of episodes — with special mention of Turner and her real-life friend and costar, Maisie Williams (Arya Stark).

“[They] have been great from the beginning and how they’ve grown as actors — I mean everybody in the cast has, but in them it’s especially pronounced since they started as kids,” he said. “Now we’re coming into the final season and it’s very gratifying. We’ve managed to keep everybody on the same path moving the same direction for so long.”

Game of Thrones is back on July 16.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com