Sophie Turner Says It’s ‘Lovely’ to Be Engaged — But Her Career Is Her Real Accomplishment

Sophie Turner may have found true love with Joe Jonas, but her sense of self-worth comes from her work.

The Game of Thrones star sat down with Marie Claire for the magazine’s 5th Annual Fresh Faces issue and discussed her engagement to the DNCE rocker.

“I’m still like: Holy s—! I’m engaged,” says the actress, wearing Louis Vuitton in one of the issue’s five newsstand covers. “There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you. But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

“It’s lovely to be engaged,” she adds. “Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”



Jonas, 28, proposed to Turner, 22, in October after about a year of dating. And in February, the singer’s dad Kevin Jonas Jr. exclusively told PEOPLE that “in our minds, [she’s] already a daughter-in-law!”

“From the first time we met her, we knew she was a special young lady,” he gushed.

Still, Turner (who also stars in the X-Men films) isn’t in any rush to walk down the aisle, telling PEOPLE in February that she’d wait until next year to start planning the wedding and shopping for a dress.

“I think fashion is ever-changing,” she explained. “You never know what’s going to be fashionable next year, so I think I am just holding off for now.”



Marie Claire’s May issue doubles as the title’s “Global Beauty Issue” and features up-and-coming actresses Yara Shahidi, Riley Keough, Katherine Langford and Issa Rae alongside Turner.