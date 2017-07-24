Game of Thrones Costars Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams' Sweetest Friendship Moments

Sophie Turner on Game of Thrones Cast's 'Intense' Bond: 'I Feel Like I Have the Biggest Family in the World'
1 of 9
WHEN THEY TOOK A STYLISH MIRROR SELFIE
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams met in their early teenage years when they were auditioning for Game of Thrones. They even got along then, before either knew they'd be cast for the show: "I came out of the audition and said to my mum, 'Even if I don't get the part, I really want that girl to. She's really cool,'" Williams recalled in a 2013 Emmys panel.
2 of 9
BEST FRIENDS
Of course, they both did get the part — Turner as Sansa, the eldest Stark daughter, and Arya, the younger Stark daughter. Though they're on-screen sisters, they've never shared a single scene together — but that hasn't stopped them from becoming the best of friends off-screen.
3 of 9
JUST LIKE SISTERS
The show premiered when Williams was 14 and Turner was 15, and since then (they're now 20 and 21, respectively) they've become closer than ever.
4 of 9
LEANING ON EACH OTHER
As Turner and Williams become adults in the spotlight (thanks to Game of Thrones' massive levels of success), they've learned to rely on one another. "It’s really lovely to have someone to hold my hand through this," Williams said of Turner. "She’s like my big sister."
5 of 9
DRESSING UP
They're always hanging out off-set, even dressing up for Halloween together last year, as "hash brownies."
6 of 9
TAKE YOUR PIC
They also post really cute photos of each other on Instagram, with GoT themed captions ("Winter Is Here"), naturally, like this one Turner posted of a bundled-up Williams.
7 of 9
SIGNING OFF
After a fan posted a 2009 photo of Turner and Williams' signatures, the on-screen sisters quickly responded, sharing that they had practiced before that particular book signing. "We practiced for days," tweeted Williams, which prompted Turner to chime in. "Oh my god. For so long," she wrote. "We practised in a pub for hours before a book signing. Lol."
8 of 9
FACE OFF
They travel together, they did GoT carpool karaoke together at South by Southwest, and last year, they got matching tattoos of the date they both booked the hit HBO show: 07.08.09. They were planning to wait until the show had wrapped, but given the frequent deaths, the pair jumped ahead. "We don't know if we're going to make it so Maisie and I were like, 'Let's get these ones before anyone kills us!' " Turner joked.
9 of 9
'BANANAS CUTE'
They're also always side-by-side at award shows, something Williams admits helps with the intimidating atmosphere. "It gets pretty scary," she said. "It’s lovely to have her there." Even Anna Kendrick took note of their adorable friendship, posting this Instagram of Turner carrying Williams' gown down the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this year. She called the pair "bananas cute." Bananas cute, indeed!
