Sophia Bush Explains Why She Left Chicago P.D.: 'Because I Wanted To'

Sophia Bush has set the record straight on why she left Chicago P.D. at the end of the fourth season.

On Saturday, Bush, 35, posted a screenshot of an article from The Hollywood Reporter about the talent and development deal she had reached with 20th Century Fox TV. The deal calls for Bush to star in an upcoming pilot and gives her the power to develop additional projects as an executive producer.

Bush captioned the photo, “To quote one of my favorite pieces of street art… ‘Don’t call me a ‘boss b—-.’ Call me the boss, b—-.’ I could not be more proud of more excited to put on my executive producer cap and get to work @20thcentury fox #TheDreamIsFree #The HustleIsSoldSeparately.”

Responding to a comment under the post which speculated over whether Bush’s exit from Chicago P.D. had been voluntary, the actress replied, “Took me a long time and a lot of hard work to get out of that show. Please don’t demean my capabilities by degrading my position. I left because I wanted to. End of story.”

RELATED VIDEO: 10 Style Questions With Sophia Bush

News of Bush’s departure as Detective Erin Lindsay broke following the season 4 finale in May. The season ended as Bush’s Detective Lindsay stared wistfully at the Chicago skyline, having just accepted a job offer with the FBI in New York City.

In August, one of the show’s executive producers Dick Wolf spoke about Bush’s departure saying that “she wanted to leave.”

Bush had said of her deal with 20th Century Fox that “now more than ever, vital female voices need to be heard. I’m thrilled to begin developing content that inspires and excites me.”