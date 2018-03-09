Oops! Sonja Morgan Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Luann de Lesseps' Cabaret Show

Sonja Morgan gave the audience at New York City venue Feinstein’s/54 Below an extra show on Thursday night, when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her high-energy performance.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 54, had joined fellow New York City Housewife Luann de Lesseps on stage for her #CountessAndFriends cabaret program, collaborating on de Lesseps’ tune “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”

It was a highlight of de Lesseps’ two-hour show: The crowd quickly jumping to their feet when Morgan emerged from the audience in a halter-top, red silk wrap dress (which she had also worn during a Valentine’s Day trip to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen).

But toward the end of the song — as fellow Housewives Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer sang and clapped along — Mogan’s dress unwrapped, exposing her backside to the packed house.

Ever the professional, Morgan didn’t miss a beat in her performance. She powered through, still singing while turning to get an audience member’s help tying her dress back up before finally securing it herself.

Morgan’s slip was the only hiccup of the night, which opened with de Lesspes singing The Beatles’ 1967 hit “With a Little Help from My Friends” before transitioning into songs like “Almost Like Being in Love” and “L.O.V.E.”

The show, directed by Ben Rimalower and Billy Stritch, also included performances by Tony winner Laura Benanti, Saturday Night Live star Rachel Dratch, Patti Cake$‘s Bridget Everett, the Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears and Broadway stars Tony Yazbeck, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Natalie Joy Johnson.

De Lesspes first performed the #CountessAndFriends show in February. She will return to Feinstien’s/54 Below with the program and a slew of special guests later this spring.

It’s been a tough few months for de Lesseps, who was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve and charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant. (She’s since pleaded not guilty to the charges, with a hearing set for April).

The mother of two married ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach last New Year’s Eve before their divorce seven months later. Following her Dec. 24 arrest, the reality star checked herself into an alcohol treatment facility.

“Obviously it was a really bad night for me and something I am not proud of,” de Lesseps told The New York Times in February about the incident.

“I’m trying to keep it light while also taking it seriously,” she added about the cabaret show. “The important thing is to not take yourself so damn seriously. I always think, ‘I can survive this if I keep on moving.’ ”

The Real Housewives of New York City’s 10th anniversary season premieres April 4 (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.