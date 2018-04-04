Has RHONY's Luann De Lesseps Been Dating? Sonja Morgan Says 'the Men Come to Us!'

Luann de Lesseps thought she found forever love with Tom D’Agostino Jr., but their marriage ended just seven months after their New Years’ Eve 2016 wedding. Luckily, she still seems to have plenty of options in the dating pool.

“It’s funny, her and I were saying — the men come to us,” de Lessep’s Real Housewives of New York City cast mate Sonja Morgan tells PEOPLE Now. “It’s like, how do you stay focused with the shiny bright lights of New York and all the temptation? And that includes men.”

Morgan continued, “Basically, it’s hard to say no all the time. I know [Bethenny Frankel] comes from a place of ‘yes,’ but I’m sometimes just having to say — I’m most of the time saying no.”

de Lesseps and D’Agostino split when she realized he wouldn’t give up his bachelor lifestyle, and Morgan feels that her friend’s soul mate will be someone who has “his own solid footprint.”

She explained, “I think she needs an older man with a lifestyle and his own set of friends.”

Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino Greg Endries/Bravo

The year ended on another low note for de Lesseps when she was arrested for disorderly intoxication on Dec. 23.

“I don’t feel she has a drinking problem, I think she just got s— faced that night somehow,” Morgan says of the situation, which she calls a “one-off event.”

Continues Morgan, “Who knows how, by the way, I don’t know how that happened — who the hell knows?”

Morgan also says that the 52-year-old reality star is learning from the incident.

“She has embraced the change and what she can do to better herself, and she’s very strong,” Morgan shares. “The family is strong — I know her family because I’ve known her for so long. She’s inspiring.”

Morgan adds that she’s completely there for her pal if she needs to talk or wants a shoulder to cry on.

“She has professional advisers, and that’s how you handle things really,” Morgan says. “I believe in her.”