Sonja Morgan Spills How Tequila-Fueled Bethenny Frankel Smooch Was 'Like Putting Your Head in the Lion's Mouth'

Sonja Morgan and Bethenny Frankel have had their ups and downs over the years — but at this point, you could say they’ve got that whole “kiss and make up” thing down pat.

PEOPLE Now caught up with Morgan ahead of tonight’s Real Housewives of New York City finale, and the star dished on this season’s very wild, very boozy trip to Mexico, starting with lip-locking with Frankel, 46.

“I must have had a lot of tequila, because that’s like putting your head in the lion’s mouth!” laughed Morgan, 53.

But all jokes aside, the two are getting along great.

“I do love me some Bethenny,” said Morgan. “I mean, I really, really love that girl. She’s amazing. She gives it to me straight, and I need that sometimes. People blow a lot of smoke up your butt!”

Morgan — who was sober for 10 months before the Mexico trip — revealed that “accusations” about her drinking will be brought up at the upcoming reunion. But while she’s still enjoying a drink “here and there,” she does plan on quitting again at some point.

“I do want to quit again,” she said. “I like partying, but I like to not be drinking, too.”

A new Housewives classic that demands as much analysis as the Zapruder film.. #RHONY #ThursdayVibes #Sonja #Lu #Tinz #Tit #Tequila A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Aug 3, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

In addition to reflecting on the boozy trip, Morgan also teased the much-anticipated finale, which she says is “funny and silly and emotional” all in one. In particular, the episode will touch on Luann D’Agostino‘s strained relationship with her (now soon-to-be-ex) husband Tom.

“You’re going to see tonight in Luann’s face that she’s not so defensive any more about Tom,” said Morgan. “There’s sadness there. The wheels are moving, and it’s starting to click for her, and then at the reunion there’s some conversations that go on that really had me worried.”

And last but not least, Morgan dished on her relationship with Tinsley Mortimer, admitting that living together “didn’t turn out the way I thought.”

“She constantly thanked me for living with me, but it wasn’t like any other experience I had,” she said. “I have a nice ripe old age on me and a lot of experience as a homeowner, and Tinsley doesn’t have any experience as homeowner or as a hostess. We just didn’t have that connection that I had with other people that I had helped out.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo, with the season 9 finale airing this week and the three-part reunion kicking off Aug. 16.