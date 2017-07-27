Sonja Morgan Confronts Ramona Singer in Tipsy RHONY Rant: 'I Want You to Admit You're Not Happy'

The tension between Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer seemed to finally cool down on Wednesday’s Real Housewives of New York City. But just as the two rivals finally found a way to bury the hatchet, drama between Singer and pal Sonja Morgan appeared to take off.

During their vacation to Mexico, Morgan decide to confront her BFF about what she thought was a disingenuous “happiness” act Singer was putting on to distract the other ladies.

“I want you to admit you’re not happy like you say,” a tipsy Morgan told Singer after a day of drinking during the group trip to Tequila, Mexico.

Singer responded with frustration, screaming “I’m happy!” before the episode cut away with a “to be continued.” But Singer was going to clearly have to do more to get Morgan to believe her than just that.

After all, earlier in the episode, Morgan told Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill that Singer was trying to work on herself, but at the core was “miserable.”

“She’s trying — she’s looking at herself, she really is. She’s reflecting,” Singer said as the three ladies soaked in the hot tub. “Ramona’s miserable right now and she says she’s happy right now but she’s not.”

According to Morgan, the problem comes down to Singer’s 2015 divorce from ex-husband Mario, and the regular sex life they had throughout their 22 years together. Though Singer is dating now, none of her potential suitors have matched what Singer had with Mario, in Morgan’s eyes.

“Showing off and saying, ‘I have this guy and that guy’ doesn’t make us think she’s happy,” Morgan continued. “That house of hers in the Hamptons? The walls are paper thin… [and] her and Mario had sex every night. She was happy in that marriage cause when that woman’s getting banged, she’s happy.”

It was a crude thing to say, but Morgan only doubled down later on.

“You were having great sex every night. You were so happy,” Morgan told Singer at the episode’s end. “Of course you had your quirks — you’re not perfect. And now you said you’re happy and you’re happy without Mario? I don’t believe it. You don’t go from getting banged every night to getting nothing.”

“I was there. I was in the room next door,” Singer continued. “That must be hard not getting banged every night. It’s hard. It’s hard to be alone.”

Added Morgan: “Mario is like a sledgehammer. She has to stop with this fake s—.”

Singer admitted that she and Mario used to have sex “like three or four times” a week. “I was very fortunate. It was pretty damn good,” she said. “That’s what my therapist said — she was like, ‘No one has this kind of sex after even three years of marriage.’ [But] what do you want me to do? I miss Mario but it’s not there anymore. I have to go on. So it doesn’t make sense to talk about what I had.”

Still, Morgan persisted — and appeared to connect Singer’s bad behavior with Frankel to the shift in her sex life. “The fact that Ramona’s putting on that front is making her act out,” Morgan confessed to viewers. “That’s her childhood behavior I’ve seen over and over again. She’s not happy.”

For what it’s worth, Singer appeared to be happy all episode — especially after Frankel invited her to the Skinnygirl tequila distillery. It helped that she buttered Frankel up excessively, even buying the mogul a dress and bag during a shopping trip.

“I’m trying everything here, let’s face it. Sideways, upside down, left and right. I’ll stand on my head. I just want it to be back to what it was, for Christ’s sakes,” Singer admitted to viewers as she tried to patch things up. “I feel like I can never win. Not that I want to win. Unless she’s sick and she doesn’t have that sharp edge, then she’s nice to me. But as soon as she’s healthy, then she snaps at me like a turtle. Snap snap snap!”

Ironically, it was when she ignored the problem — the very thing Morgan accused her of — that the two got along. “This morning with Bethenny, I decided: You know what Ramona — you’re going to pretend that everything is great between you and Bethenny. You’re going to act like nothing is wrong,” Singer said.

The two certainly exchanged words, of course — Singer apologizing again and assuring Frankel that she has nothing against her. “I’m sorry — I don’t know why I keep picking on you and saying things. It just gets worse and worse and worse and snowballs,” she said. “I don’t know why I’m embarrassing myself with you all the time.”

Frankel even got emotional at one point, telling Singer, “I’ve never in my life felt swings like this. I’ve never had someone be so terrible to me and then just be like pleasant to be around. You gotta work on the middle. … Start being a nice person that people want to be around so that you’re not someone that people just tolerate. You got to do a lot better.”

“I’m trying,” Singer said in response. “I can’t promise, but I’m trying.”

Perhaps that’ll be enough for Morgan too.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.