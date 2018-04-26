Sonja Morgan Says Her Friendship With 'Loser' Ramona Singer Is 'Done' for Good: 'Hasta La Vista'

Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer have been two of the closest of friends during their time together on The Real Housewives of New York City. But it looks like there’s trouble in paradise.

On Wednesday’s all new episode, Morgan hit a wall with Singer, telling viewers that their friendship was over for good.

“I’m done,” said Morgan, 54. “I’ve benched her before, and it didn’t work. I always take her back. This is the kiss of death. Hasta la vista!”

That “kiss of death” was a text message she sent Singer, reaming her out for being a bad friend.

It seems Morgan was upset that Singer hadn’t stood up for her during a recent battle with Dorinda Medley. The two had gotten into an intense argument over lunch spurred when Morgan equated the pain she felt from her divorce finalized 12 years ago to the pain Medley felt from losing her husband Richard, who died in 2011 from liver failure.

“Enough Sonja. Stop, stop, stop. Say you’re sorry!” Singer had begged Morgan, telling her at a dinner party later that night, “When someone gets upset, you just say you’re sorry — whether you’re right or your upset, just say you’re sorry.”

But Singer’s dismissal of Morgan only angered her more. “You say sorry and you’re the fake apologizer. Nobody believes your sorrys!” Morgan shouted back.

Morgan was especially angry that Singer, 61, hadn’t debunked Medley’s claim that Morgan was unfaithful to her husband while they were married.

“Ramona’s my closest friend. She knows the whole story. She sees I’m obviously in pain. Could she just say, ‘Dorinda, you’re hearing rumors, just say you’re sorry.’ I don’t feel like I have to explain the love I have for my ex and the pain of my loss,” Morgan told audiences. “With Ramona, she always wants to put a bandaid on the situation. Apologize, just apologize. Make it go away. It’s like she puts up a wall that says, ‘I’m not getting involved in this. I’m not going there. It’s too dirty, it’s too much.’ It kills me.”

The next morning, Singer woke up to a harsh text from Morgan, which she read aloud to Medley.

“‘You’re a bitch, Ramona,’ ” Singer read, quoting Morgan. “‘You never stand up for me. You cannot compare each other’s pain. Period. You could have cleared it up because you know the truth. You know I never cheated on my husband. I loved him and then could not stay with him. It was extremely difficult on me and you did nothing to diffuse it at brunch as usual.”

“‘You have no limits? Friendship means nothing to you? You need help? I waste my time bonding with you?’ ” Singer read, asking Medley, “Really?”

The text ended by Morgan calling Singer a “P.O.S.” — meaning, “piece of s—.”

Singer was left dizzy.

“Sonja is not 2 years old. I don’t need to defend her,” she said. “I did try to help her. I gave her what I thought my best advice is. She called me an ‘unfeeling P.O.S.’ You know what? I’m not going to say I’m done, but I feel like I can’t relate to her anymore. I can’t make sense of what she says. I feel like she doesn’t listen. I don’t like when people hid behind texts or emails.”

“This is something I never had to deal with,” Singer continued. “How do you deal with a woman who doesn’t make sense? I mean, I don’t even know who Sonja is anymore. She surely isn’t my friend. She’s not acting like she wants me as a friend, that’s for sure.”

Was Morgan regretful? Not even a little bit.

“Last night’s text was like, ‘I’ve always protected your family. This is about my family and you’re not there. So I’m done,’ ” Morgan said. “[Ramona] doesn’t want to fight with me over this because she knows she’s a loser. She knows she f—– up. So she’ll … suck up and manipulate and do whatever she thinks is going to look good in front of the group.”

If that was Singer’s game, well it was working. By episode’s end, Morgan was pretty much on her own.

As Frankel put it, “It’s hard to defend Sonja, because she’s imploding.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.