Sofia Richie has a new vacation companion — a jet ski!

The 19-year-old spent Friday hanging out in Miami Beach in a tiny, white bikini, without her boyfriend, Scott Disick.

The model looked tan and happy as she jetted off into the clear blue water. She seemed to enjoy herself as she flashed a bright smile while hopping off of the bright green jet ski.

Her beach day adventure comes one day after she and Disick, 34, had a date night at a cocktail hour presented by Haute Living and Maddox Gallery during Art Basel.

The couple was with Kardashian friend, Jonathan Cheban, as well as with a camera crew.

An onlooker told PEOPLE the couple was affectionate throughout the night, sharing cell phones to take photos. The onlooker added Richie even placed Disick’s phone in his back pocket before giving him a “sweet kiss on the cheek.”

While the camera crew followed them, the party soon became abuzz with news that they were filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a source told PEOPLE.

E! has not confirmed if the crew was from the show or another project, or if Richie will feature on the program which stars Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick attend Art Basel Romain Maurice/Getty

The couple and Cheban then went to the Fontainebleau to support their artist friend Alec Monopoly, who launched his exhibit in the hotel’s Fontaine ballroom.

“Scott and Sofia continued holding hands and getting more affectionate as they admired Monopoly’s work,” a source said.

The couple chatted for a while then headed for other events.

Richie and Disick — who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian — first sparked romance speculation in May after they were pictured cuddling up aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, Richie — who previously dated Justin Bieber — adamantly denied anything romantic was going on, tweeting that the two were “just homies.”

Months later, the two had become “inseparable,” a source told PEOPLE in mid-September. They confirmed their romance shortly afterward with friends in Miami, capping off the trip with a few PDA-packed days in Mexico.

In the months since, the couple has spent much of their time traveling together, enjoying a romantic Italian getaway and another trip to Mexico.