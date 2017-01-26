Sofia Vergara Opens Up About Marriage to Joe Manganiello, Latina Stereotypes and How Motherhood Affected Her Dating Life

Sofia Vergara isn’t fazed by her critics.

The Modern Family star, 44, sat down with husband Joe Manganiello, 40, for a frank conversation with HOLA! magazine about the show, their romance and life off set. Below are four of revelations.

Vergara is proud of her portrayal of Latina culture.

In recent months, the actress has been criticized for indulging “Latina stereotype jokes” as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family and while presenting at award shows. But Vergara is proud of both her heritage and her work.

“What’s wrong with being a stereotype?” she told HOLA!. “Gloria’s character is inspired by my mom and my aunt. They are both Latin women who grew up in Colombia, like me. They love color, prints and shoes …. It upsets me when Latinos complain about Gloria. I am grateful for the opportunity because the gringos have let me in with this strong accent I have. Eight years ago nobody had an accent like this on television.”

Vergara didn’t move in with a man until her son moved out of the house.

After welcoming her son Manolo, now 25, with an ex-husband, Vergara says she pumped the brakes on all of her relationships until he went to college.

“Partly because I hadn’t found the right person and I knew that if I moved in with someone, it would have a psychological effect on my son,” Vergara told the glossy. “I wasn’t going to bring a man into my son’s home. I think that’s why I always wanted long-distance relationships, with men in other countries.”

Manganiello liked it “early on” — so he put a ring on it!

“We got married very fast,” acknowledged Manganiello. “We didn’t hesitate for a second. We’re completely compatible.”

After first being linked in July of 2014, the Magic Mike alum popped the question about six months later, and the couple said “I do” in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015 during a star-studded ceremony.

“We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person’s happiness and wellbeing ahead of our own,” Manganiello said. “Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring.”

Manganiello is a fine art aficionado.

As evidenced by the décor in their beautiful home featured in HOLA!, Manganiello is an ardent art collector.

“I have always made it a habit of going to art galleries and openings,” Manganiello said. “Some of my friends are some of the biggest artists working today and others have made careers of collecting and dealing art. So when it came time to decorating the new house, along with the works I had collected over the years, I had new paintings [and] works commissioned.”