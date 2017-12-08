What’s your beauty secret Sofia Vergara?

The Modern Family star, 45, celebrated Throwback Thursday with an old headshot from when she was a model in her native Colombia. “#tbt Bogota 1992,” she captioned the photo of herself at age 20.

The Barranquilla native began studying dentistry but dropped out after a modeling scout approached her at a local beach. In fact, Vergara’s first big break came starring in a very sensual Pepsi commercial at 17-years-old.

#tbt Bogota 1992😂 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

RELATED GALLERY: Career Advice from 5 Kickass Latinas: Jennifer Lopez, Sofía Vergara, Gina Rodriguez and More

These days, Vergara is leaning into the idea of aging gracefully.

“I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect,” Vergara told Women’s Health in August. “It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me.”

“I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger’ thing, you’re going to go crazy,” she said. “People say, ‘Oh, you look like you’re in your twenties.’ Well, it’s not true. Our skin is different. I had never thought of the word ‘pore,’ then I’m like, ‘S—! What do I do with these?’ ”

Vergara, who’s been named Forbes‘ highest-paid TV actress for six consecutive years, has previously voiced her opinions about getting older, crediting her workout routine to look and feel her best.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

“I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out,” she previously told SELF. “Things start to change, and I’m like, ‘The only thing to do is go and take care of it.’ ”

The mother of one, who loves high-intensity low-impact Lagree Method workouts using the Megaformer machine, loves to work out her lower body, according to her trainer Jennifer Yates.

“We do a lot of squats and deadlifts and lunges [on the machine], and we do a lot of things off the machine as well,” Yates told PEOPLE, adding, “She’s really strong!”