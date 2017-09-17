Sofia Vergara isn’t afraid to spill a few secrets about her husband Joe Manganiello.

The Modern Family actress walked the red at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, where she dished on Manganiello’s favorite hobby … and let’s just say he has a lot in common with the kids from Stranger Things.

“He’s a nerd,” she said on the E! red carpet show. “The highlight of his life is playing Dungeons & Dragons.”

And though Vergara said she never partakes in the gaming sessions, she does supply her husband with a few treats.

Watch the full episode of People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live, streaming now on PeopleTV. Go to People.com/peopletv, or download the app on your favorite streaming device.

“He has a dungeon in our basement,” she said. “He comes with eight friends and I bring them snacks. He plays for six or eight hours!”

Vergara, who walked the red carpet solo for the night, explained that Manganiello was back in New York working on a film.

For full Emmys coverage, click here.

Modern Family is nominated for outstanding comedy series, while Ty Burrell is also up for outstanding supporting actor for his role as Phil Dunphy in the series.

“We have two more years to close it,” Vergara said of the show ending after the next two seasons. “I’m praying they don’t find any more shows, so they have to run us.”

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.