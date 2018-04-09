Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Cuddle Up in Beachside Snaps: 'Summer Is Almost Here'

Summer is just around the corner, but Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are already bringing the heat.

Over the weekend, the couple took a trip to visit their friend, DJ Z-Trip, who lives close to the coastline. During their “mini road trip,” the pair took in views of the gorgeous blue waters during sunset, when they walked down a flight of stairs that led to the beach.

Vergara and Manganiello each posted snaps to Instagram from their getaway, including a shot of the couple cuddled up in front of the ocean.

“🐬☀ @joemanganiello @z_trip #summerisalmosthere,” Vergara, 45, captioned the shot.

“Mini road trip to visit the homie @z_trip in his beach town paradise,” wrote Manganiello, 41.

Joe Manganiello Joe Manganiello/Instagram

Joe Manganiello

Manganiello, who wed the Modern Family actress in November 2015, recently gushed about his bride in the April 2018 issue of Cigar Aficionado magazine.

“The biggest adjustment in marriage? Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me,” the Rampage star revealed.

“People say things like, ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened,” the Magic Mike alum shared.

Manganiello asked Vergara to marry him on Christmas Day 2014 after nearly six months of dating. The actor was introduced to his future bride by her costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson after pleading for her phone number following the news of her split from ex-fiancé Nick Loeb in May 2014.

In his interview, he also admitted his past romances may have prepared him for what not to do in his current marriage.

“Looking back on the relationships I had before this, I think the universe was giving me some tough practice so I’d get this right,” he said.