Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Trade Snowflakes for Suntans on Holiday Vacation

It’s a holiday in the sun for Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

The 44-year-old Modern Family star headed out for a Christmas vacation in “paradise,” joined by her 39-year-old husband. In an Instagram photo taken on Friday night that Manganiello reposted on his own account, Vergara donned a white off-the-shoulder dress while she poses with Manganiello in front of a body of water.

Vergara also shared a beachside photo from the undisclosed location, where the actress makes it clear she’s choosing bathing suits over Santa suits this Christmas.

“Paraiso,” she captioned the shot of her sporting a black one-piece and a hat as she kneels on a beach chair nestled in the sand, adding emojis such as waves and a blue fish.

The Hollywood couple weren’t the only ones on the getaway. Vergara also shared a photo in which she and her sister Veronica smile on a patterned couch, with the actress holding a tropical drink.

Last week, Vergara and Manganiello spent time in Mexico celebrating a wedding in which the True Blood star served as a groomsman.

This wedding celebration came less than one month after the couple commemorated their first anniversary on Nov. 22.

Vergara penned an adorable message to her husband on Instagram, saying, “Happy First Anniversary to the love of my life. Nothing compares to you. Te Amo. #the breakerspalmbeach I will never forget that face.”