TV

Sofia Vergara Is 2017's Highest-Paid Actress on TV: See Who Else Made the Top 10

By @lekimble

Posted on

Sofia Vergara
J. Merritt/Getty Images

For the sixth year in a row, Gloria Pritchett reigns queen of television’s leading ladies.

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara is the highest-paid television actress in 2017, according to the annual Forbes ranking.

Since June 1, 2016, Vergara has earned an impressive $41.5 million before taxes and fees. According to Forbes, however, only a quarter of Vergara’s income is from Modern Family – rather, her highest earnings are generated from licensing and endorsement deals.

The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco ranks in second, though at $26 million, her earnings are significantly less than Vergara’s. The bulk of Cuoco’s income comes her her huge per-episode salary of $1 million, according to Forbes.

Combined, the 10 highest-paid TV actresses of 2017 made $156.5 million.

The Mindy Project‘s Mindy Kaling and Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo tied for third with $13 million, followed by Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actress Mariska Hargitay ($12.5 million).

Vergara’s Modern Family castmate Julie Bowen ($12 million) is the sixth highest-paid TV actress, while Kerry Washington ($11 million) comes in seventh and Priyanka Chopra ($10 million) is eighth.

Robin Wright of House of Cards ($9 million) and NCIS‘s Pauley Perrette ($8.5 million) round out the list in ninth and tenth.

Last month, Forbes also released the list of highest-paid movie actresses, with Oscar-winner Emma Stone topping the list at $26 million in earnings.