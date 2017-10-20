Scott Disick and Sofia Richie just returned from a PDA-packed trip to Italy — but their romance is showing no signs of slowing down.

After enjoying a few days in Milan and Venice, the couple flew to New York City, where they spent Thursday night clubbing at 1OAK and Up&Down.

The two were spotted holding hands throughout the evening, and at one point, Richie swapped her long beige trench coat for Disick’s grey, fur-lined bomber.

Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, first sparked speculation in May after they were pictured cuddling up aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, Richie — who previously dated Justin Bieber — adamantly denied anything romantic was going on, tweeting that the two were “just homies.”

By mid-September, a source told PEOPLE they had become “inseparable,” and they confirmed their romance via social media later that month, packing on the PDA during a trip to Mexico.

The relationship raised a few eyebrows, and a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Richie’s famous father Lionel isn’t too pleased about it.

“He thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that,” said the source of the American Idol judge’s reaction. “He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman. Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways, and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt.”

The insider also said Sofia is “much more invested in the relationship” than Disick, who shares three kids with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38.

“Sofia wanted commitment from him, so he committed to be her ‘boyfriend,’ ” the source said. “Sofia feels like she’s in the in-crowd right now and loves that Scott has swagger and money and that he loves to travel and party.”