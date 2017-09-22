Watch a 14-Year-Old Sofia Richie Talk Dating with Sister Nicole 4 Years Before Linking Up with Scott Disick

Four years ago, Sofia Richie was just trying to figure out the dating scene — and turning to her older sister Nicole Richie for advice.

In 2013, Sofia — who has been spending plenty of time with reality star Scott Disick in recent weeks — appeared in several episodes of Nicole’s web series Candidly Nicole, schooling the elder Richie on teenage lingo and revealing the status of a then-romance.

After being prodded by Nicole about a guy she was dating, then-14-year-old Sofia responded, “We’re actually back to ground zero.”

Advised Nicole, “[Straight] men and women cannot be friends because he’s always going to want to have sex with her.”

“If he’s hanging out with you — I mean, I love you, but it’s not because of your personality,” she told Sofia.

Sofia and her friends — Shamari Maurice and Hannah Zeile (who, yes, now plays teenage Kate on This Is Us) — also defined the term “homie hopper” for an inquisitive Nicole.

Explained Sofia, “Okay, I like a boy and then I date that boy — and then I date that boy’s best friend a year later.”

Both women are the daughters of musician Lionel Richie. Sofia is now 19, and Nicole, 36.

Earlier this week Sofia — who previously dated Justin Bieber — was spotted getting cozy on the beach with Disick, 34.

The trip came one week after a source told PEOPLE that Disick and Richie have been “inseparable.”

“They’re spending every day together,” said the source of the pair, who grabbed coffee in Calabasas last Friday before hitting up Beverly Hills, where they shopped and were later spotted at the Montage Hotel.

“Sofia seems smitten,” added the source. “It’s obvious that she looks up to Scott — she constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty.”

Sofia and Disick first sparked romance speculation after they were pictured cuddling up aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival. Since then, the pair has spent time together in Las Vegas and Malibu, despite Richie squashing relationship rumors at the end of May when she tweeted: “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a—es, Scott and I are just homies.”

Disick shares three children — son Mason, 7, daughter Penelope, 4, and son Reign, 2 — with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The two were together for nine years before officially splitting in 2015.