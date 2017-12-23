Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Kick Off Their Christmas Weekend with Coffee and Shopping Trip

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stepped out for coffee on Friday afternoon before doing some last minute holiday shopping.

The couple was spotted heading out to grab a cup of joe before hitting up Neiman Marcus in Woodland Hills, California.

Disick, 34, kept it cool in a black hoodie, green cargo pants and white sneakers. Richie, 19, wore a head-to-toe black ensemble — matching her new brunette hair with a long-sleeve turtleneck, skinny jeans, shiny boots, and a bag.

Their outing came hours after the pair made headlines when Disick posted a video of Richie dancing around the kitchen to her father Lionel’s 1983 classic “All Night Long (All Night)” while dressed in some skin-showing Santa-themed themed sleepwear — minus the pants.

Richie and Disick appear happy as ever as they head into their first Christmas together.

The couple were first linked in May and have spent much of their time since then traveling, taking in trips to Miami, Venice, Milan, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos (to name a few).

A source recently told PEOPLE the two are “very serious” and that Richie has been a positive influence on Disick, who has openly struggled with alcohol abuse and is the father to sons Mason, 8, Reign Aston, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5 — all with ex-girlfriend (and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star) Kourtney Kardashian.

“[Sofia’s] been great for him,” the source said. “She’s made a big impact on his life and hasn’t partied at all since they met.”

“His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference,” the source added. “She is very mature, she grew up in Hollywood and has always been in older situations. They seem really happy.”