Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Enjoy Date Night After Kendall Jenner Shades Their Age Gap

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie aren’t letting a little shade cast a shadow on their relationship.

On Sunday, the couple were photographed dining at Tosconova restaurant in Calabasas — just one day after Kendall Jenner blasted their 15-year age gap. Richie, 19, wore an all-black outfit for the night out, while Disick, 34, kept it casual in cargo pants and a hoodie.

BACKGRID

On Saturday, Jenner, 22, surprised fans when she left a pointed comment on a fan account’s photo post showing Disick riding in a car with Richie and the children he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian: sons Reign 3, and Mason, 8, and daughter Penelope, 5.

“Awww Scott and his kids,” Jenner — Kardashian’s sister — wrote, adding a laughing face emoji. (This marked the first time a member of Kardashian’s famous family explicitly commented on Disick’s relationship with Richie.)

Scott Disick/Instagram

This weekend, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Disick and Richie, who have been dating since September, had dinner with his kids at Nobu.

“You could tell that the kids don’t know Sofia well because they weren’t holding her hand. Instead, they all stayed close to Scott,” the onlooker said. “It was a short dinner. Scott and Sofia were not affectionate. The kids seemed fine with her, but all sat close to Scott. He helped them at dinner and with potty breaks.”

“Sofia acted like Scott’s friend,” the source added. “You could tell she was trying a gentle approach to get his kids’ approval.”