That's Amore! Sofia Richie Cuddles Up to Scott Disick in Milan as They Jet Off to Italy

Scott Disick is Sofia Richie‘s boyfriend and travel buddy.

On Sunday, Richie, 19, shared a photo of her and Disick, 34, hugging in front of the Milan Cathedral in Italy on her Instagram story, including an emoji heart, which she placed on her own rear end.

Richie wore a black tank top tucked into a pair of denim jeans, which she accessorized with stiletto-heeled black boots and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Disick dressed down in a matching Adidas sweatsuit — a brand which Richie is currently the face of — with white sneakers and sunglasses.

The sweet photo came just hours shortly after they were photographed jetting out of Los Angeles on Saturday. Richie made sure to document the flight on her Instagram story, posting a photo of herself watching what appeared to be an instructional safety video.

Since confirming their romance last month, Disick and Richie haven’t wasted any time packing on the PDA.

Earlier in October, the two were aboard a private plane together when a pal snapped a photo of them holding hands and kissing, which Richie added to her Instagram stories.

And the two heavily documented their trip to Punta Mita, Mexico, while a source told PEOPLE that Sofia has been referring to Disick as “her boyfriend” and “thinks he’s the best.”

The couple first sparked speculation in May after they were pictured cuddling up aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, Sofia — who previously dated Justin Bieber — adamantly denied anything romantic was going on, tweeting that the two were “just homies.”

The relationship has raised a few eyebrows, and a source recently told PEOPLE that Sofia’s father Lionel Richie isn’t too pleased about it.

“He thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that,” said the source of the American Idol judge’s reaction. “He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman. Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt.”

The insider also said Sofia is “much more invested in the relationship” than Disick, who shares three kids with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38.

“Scott isn’t treating this as a long-term relationship whatsoever,” the source said. “He is just having fun. Sofia wanted commitment from him, so he committed to be her ‘boyfriend.’ “

The source added, “He still has Kourtney at the top of his mind all the time, and he is still texting and flirting with other girls. Sofia is very young and naive and doesn’t know what she’s in for. She feels like she’s in the in-crowd right now and loves that Scott has swagger and money and that he loves to travel and party.”