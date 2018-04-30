Sofia Richie Spends a Romantic Night with Scott Disick (Complete with Rose Petals!)

Scott Disick knows how to woo his girl.

Sofia Richie, 19, showed that she and her 34-year-old boyfriend are still going strong by sharing Disick’s romantic gesture to Instagram on Friday. The shot features the reality star posing on a bed with rose petals in the shape of a heart. Disick, wearing a baseball cap, lifts his leg so as not to disturb the arrangement.

Last month, the couple vacationed in Mexico with Disick’s three kids from his relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian: Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

“Scott, Sofia and his kids flew to Cabo San Lucas via private jet,” a source told PEOPLE, noting that the group stayed at the luxury Chilean Bay resort & residences.

According to the insider, they spent the getaway “having fun in the sun” and “swimming in the pools and enjoying the resort.”

Disick and Richie have been officially dating since last September after initially sparking romance rumors in May.

“The initial reaction from Kourtney when she found out that Scott was dating Sofia was not positive,” an insider told PEOPLE in February. “Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn’t get it.”

When it was clear that the relationship was serious, the 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star knew she couldn’t keep Richie away from their children.

“Kourtney didn’t think it would last and she never thought Sofia was going to meet her kids,” added the insider. “But now, Sofia spends a lot of time at Scott’s, so Kourtney allowed her to meet the kids. She has met them a few times. For a while, the kids didn’t see their dad on a regular basis. It was very sad, because they missed him. Now, Scott sees his kids every week.”

As for Disick and Kardashian, who dated on and off for nine years before they split in 2015, a source recently told PEOPLE the exes are nothing but friendly.

“Kourtney and Scott have never been better!” the insider said. “They’re both in happy relationships. They get on so well and co-parent so successfully.”

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Andrew Toth/Getty

And Disick thinks it’s “kind of flattering” that people care about his love life.

“It’s not like I’m mad about it,” he told PEOPLE last week while hosting a party at Jewel nightclub in Las Vegas. “Everybody’s worried about something. Everybody is worried about other people’s things, so it’s fine.”