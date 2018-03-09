Scott Disick and Sofia Richie played it cool and casual in Beverly Hills.

A day after Sofia’s dad, Lionel Richie, was honored in Hollywood at his imprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, she was spotted out and about shopping with Disick.

Sofia, 19, was photographed leaving Barneys New York in Beverly Hills on Thursday with Disick, 34, who had a small, black bag in hand.

For the shopping errand, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sported a tan-colored sweatshirt, which he paired with jeans, white sneakers and dark sunglasses.

Sofia, who walked behind Disick, wore a black button-down short-sleeved shirt and cut-off jean shorts that she accessorized with a gold necklace, black sunglasses and black booties.

The father of three — he shares sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — has been dating Sofia since May 2017 and has traveled around the globe with the much-younger model, but was noticeably absent from Lionel’s handprint ceremony.

Lionel’s three children — Sofia, Nicole Richie, 36, and Miles Richie, 23 — all attended the honorable event along with some of the singers famous friends, including Samuel L. Jackson and Jimmy Kimmel.

“They’ve done so much to try to kill me,” Lionel, 68, jokingly told Entertainment Tonight about his kids. “But to have them here? [All] I’ve heard all day was, ‘Dad, we’re so proud of you! Dad, we’re so proud of you!’ You know, that means everything to a parent.”

Since Sofia began dating her beau nearly a year ago, Lionel has voiced concern over their relationship.

“She’s 19,” he said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph published in February. “When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise.”

Of Disick, Lionel told the outlet, “From what I met of him he’s a very nice guy.”

“When you hang around the reality world, who knows what you are really doing?” Lionel said. “This is a well-oiled machine, the Kardashian machine. I don’t really know what to think. I told Sofia I will have no opinion. I’ll continue to be my cheerful self and move on.”