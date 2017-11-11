Scott Disick's Girlfriend Sofia Richie Claims Dad Lionel Is 'Very Supportive' of Her Dating Life

Sofia Richie is sharing what her dad, Lionel, really thinks about her dating life.

On Thursday evening, the 19-year-old stepped out with her father for their first red carpet appearance together in three years at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, where he received the Recording Artists Inspiration Award for his philanthropic work.

Speaking with E! News on the red carpet, Sofia, who made her relationship with Scott Disick, 34, Instagram official in September, claimed that when it comes to her dating life, Lionel has been “very supportive.”

“I am into her business and she’s trying to keep me out of her business,” said Lionel.

Sofia said: “He’s good. He’s been very nice.”

“He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means,” she added as Lionel, 68, jokingly pointed a gun-shaped hand gesture at his head.

But although Sofia claimed that her dad is fully supportive, a source told PEOPLE in early October that the musician is worried about his daughter’s romance with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“He thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that,” a source told PEOPLE.



“He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman. Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt,” the source said.

In May, Sofia was pictured cuddling up to Disick aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival. Since then, the pair has spent time together in Mexico, Las Vegas, Miami and Malibu, — despite Sofia squashing relationship rumors at the end of May when she tweeted: “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a–es, Scott and I are just homies” — and have wasted no time packing on the PDA.

“Sofia is much more invested in the relationship than Scott. Scott isn’t treating this as a long-term relationship whatsoever,” the insider shared. “He is just having fun. Sofia wanted commitment from him, so he committed to be her ‘boyfriend.’ “