Snoop Dogg on His Friendship with Martha Stewart: 'She Accepts Me for Who I Am'

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have known each other for more than a decade, but the rapper says the key to their unique friendship is simple.

“She let’s me do me and accepts me for who I am,” says Snoop, 46. “She doesn’t try to change me.”

The pair first met in 2008 when Snoop guest-starred on Stewart’s show, Martha, where they made mashed potatoes together. He later came back a second time to whip up green-colored brownies.

But it wasn’t until they teamed up at the 2015 Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber that their friendship really flourished.

“I’ve learned a new vocabulary. I have a little dictionary — I might actually write the dictionary,” says Stewart, 76. “It’s all those fo’ shizzles and everything else.”

Last year, they earned an Emmy nomination for their VH1 cooking show Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, and Snoop, who just helped launch Pop Chips’ new Nutter Puffs, says the unlikely duo will always remain close.

“Martha will always be a friend,” he says.