One member of the Jersey Shore cast won’t be back for more fist-pumping in MTV’s upcoming revival of the series — and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is spilling on why.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was missing from the lineup for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and Polizzi believes it’s to put an end to the drama with her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“Everyone’s asking why Sammi’s not doing it. You have to ask her that — I’m not gonna speak for her,” the 30-year-old said on a recent episode of her podcast, It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey. “But Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen. And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore.”

Giancola and Ortiz-Magro met when they first headed to Seaside Heights, New Jersey, as the first members of the show in 2009. The ups and downs of their relationship were documented over the following seasons, until the duo officially called it quits in 2014.

Giancola, 30, was part of the the group’s recent road trip reunion, though Ortiz-Magro sat the special event out.

Although it seems that Giancola is defintely out for the new series, Polizzi is hanging on to hope that she’ll change her mind.

“But at the same time, we’re just like, it’s gonna be different. We’re all begging her to come back on the show. It’s really up to her,” the podcast host said. “Everyone pray that Sammi comes back, because I feel like she might change her mind. So Sam, if you’re listening, come to the show. Like, stop being — stop it. Stop it right now before I spank you.”

Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ortiz-Magro, Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are all set to return for the revival. And while a short teaser trailer heralded their return, exactly what fans can expect from the new series is still a secret.

The news comes just months after Cortese married longtime boyfriend Christopher Buckner in October. The nuptials brought a lot of the gang back together, with Farley, Guadagnino, DelVecchio, Polizzi, Giancola and Sorrentino all in attendance.

Snooki expressed her excitement on Instagram, sharing a video of the promo from her living room — except, it might have been too quick for her.

“That’s it?!?” she said. “It’s so short!”

JWOWW also shared the promo, writing in the caption, “Gotta teach these young ones 💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽.”

“Hide yo wife, hide yo kids..Did someone say there’s a new #JerseyShore series coming out in 2018 on @mtv ?! The people have spoken and We finna #MakeRealityTvGreatAgain . Can’t wait to be back on your tv screen wit my roomates!!!!!” Guadagnino wrote on Instagram.

Jersey Shore aired from 2009 to 2012. Since the series was last on TV, the cast members have somewhat outgrown their reality star personalities, getting married, having kids, and undergoing their own legal troubles.