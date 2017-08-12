People

TV

SNL Writer Credited on Weekend Update Spinoff After Suspension Over Controversial Barron Trump Tweet

By @derekjlawrence

Posted on

Bill Hader wasn’t the only Saturday Night Live alum to return for Thursday’s SNL’s Weekend Update: Summer Edition. Katie Rich, who had been suspended for her controversial tweet about Barron Trump, was credited on the episode.

NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Back in January, on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, Rich tweeted of the president’s then-10-year-old son, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

Rich was instantly suspended indefinitely, and soon issued an apology, writing, “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”

She has served as a writer on SNL since Dec. 2013, working mostly on Weekend Update.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com