Saturday Night Live Celebrates Stanley Tucci with 'Tucci Gang' Music Video

Need a refresher on the greatness of Stanley Tucci? Saturday Night Live is here to help.

On Saturday night’s episode, a music video celebrated what makes the The Devil Wears Prada actor so great — and implored us all to join the “Tucci Gang.”

The skit saw Pete Davidson rap about Tucci (SNL host Sam Rockwell), referencing things like his marriage to Felicity Blunt (sister of Emily Blunt) to reminding us who he is and his role in the Hunger Games franchise (“Some of you don’t know that name, but that’s the that guy from The Hunger Games“), not to mention his range of roles in Beauty and the Beast, Spotlight, Transformers: The Last Knight, and how he “should have been Doctor Strange.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Live-Action Beauty and The Beast Was a Huge Success, And Castmates Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci Aren’t One Bit Surprised!

Plus, there were some sweet dance moves to boot.