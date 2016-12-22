People

And That's How It's Done! See the Incredible SNL Set Change in Behind-the-Scenes Video

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

What happens between “live from New York!” and “ladies and gentleman…”? As evidenced by this incredible behind-the-scenes video released by Saturday Night Live, a whole bunch.

Posted by the official SNL YouTube account, the clip details how the sketch comedy show’s crew tore down the set for last weekend’s cold open — which featured Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump — in time to prepare for host Casey Affleck’s monologue.

Watch the stressful, 140-second video above.

