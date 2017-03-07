SNL's Pete Davidson Says He's 'Sober for the First Time in 8 Years': 'I Quit Drugs and am Happy'

Pete Davidson is celebrating being sober for the first time in almost a decade.
The Saturday Night Live star, who often plays the resident young person on the NBC series, revealed in a heartfelt and personal Instagram post on Monday evening that although eliminating drugs from his life was a difficult hurdle to conquer, he is now “happy” and hopeful for the future.
“Just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay. I know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years,” Davidson, 23, writes.
“It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise,” he continues.
He concludes the post: “Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that’s all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It’s nice to be back in action.”
Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action ❤️
Davidson, who joined SNL in 2014, also dedicated an Instagram post hours later to his girlfriend, Larry David‘s daughter, Cazzie.
“Couldn’t pick one so I went with two,” he captioned a side-by-side picture of the couple. “Luckiest guy in the world #babygirl.”
In September, Davidson revealed his own very personal reason for using marijuana medicinally. “I got Crohn’s disease when I was 17 or 18,” he said in a new interview with High Times. “And I found that the medicines that the doctors were prescribing me and seeing all these doctors and trying new things … weed would be the only thing that would help me eat.”
“I work really f—ing hard and I take care of my s— and I need weed in order to do that,” he explained in the video. “I’m sick, I have Crohn’s … so it sucks.”