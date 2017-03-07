SNL's Pete Davidson Says He's 'Sober for the First Time in 8 Years': 'I Quit Drugs and am Happy'

Pete Davidson is celebrating being sober for the first time in almost a decade.

The Saturday Night Live star, who often plays the resident young person on the NBC series, revealed in a heartfelt and personal Instagram post on Monday evening that although eliminating drugs from his life was a difficult hurdle to conquer, he is now “happy” and hopeful for the future.

“Just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay. I know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years,” Davidson, 23, writes.

“It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise,” he continues.

He concludes the post: “Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that’s all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It’s nice to be back in action.”



Davidson, who joined SNL in 2014, also dedicated an Instagram post hours later to his girlfriend, Larry David‘s daughter, Cazzie.

“Couldn’t pick one so I went with two,” he captioned a side-by-side picture of the couple. “Luckiest guy in the world #babygirl.”

Couldn't pick one so I went with two. Luckiest guy in the world #babygirl A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:30pm PST

In September, Davidson revealed his own very personal reason for using marijuana medicinally. “I got Crohn’s disease when I was 17 or 18,” he said in a new interview with High Times. “And I found that the medicines that the doctors were prescribing me and seeing all these doctors and trying new things … weed would be the only thing that would help me eat.”

“I work really f—ing hard and I take care of my s— and I need weed in order to do that,” he explained in the video. “I’m sick, I have Crohn’s … so it sucks.”