SNL Takes on Harvey Weinstein Scandal: 'It's Not a Mistake — It's a Full Season of Law & Order'

One week after Saturday Night Live made last minute cuts on jokes about Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual misconduct scandal, the sketch show came out swinging against the movie mogul.

During Saturday’s “Weekend Update” segment, Colin Jost and Michael Che jumped right in with Weinstein jokes, combined with the news of Apple’s new emojis.

“Apple announced it will add hundreds of new emojis to its iOS system including a person at a spa, a vomiting face and a shushing finger — finally giving emoji fans the ability to describe what it was like to work for Harvey Weinstein,” host Jost said.

Jost then announced that the producer is seeking treatment.

“Somehow, I don’t think that is going to help anybody,” he said. “He doesn’t need sex rehab. He needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars, and it’s a prison.”

Co-anchor Che also didn’t hold back.

“This is a tough spot for a comedian because it’s so hard to make jokes about sexual assault, but it’s so easy to make jokes about a guy that looks like this,” he said. “I mean, he looks like chewed bubblegum rolled in cat hair.”

Che added, “Weinstein told reporters that ‘we all make mistakes,’ but you assaulted dozens of women — that’s not a mistake, that’s a full season of Law and Order.”

Multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, which came to light in an Oct. 5 New York Times exposé and were compounded by a subsequent investigation by the New Yorker, have been brought against Weinstein in the past few weeks.

Following the initial report, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, the Weinstein Company, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him.

In response to the lengthy allegations made against Weinstein in the New Yorker piece, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

In another sketch, Aidy Bryant moderated a panel of three screen legends — Leslie Jones as Viola Davis, Cecily Strong as Marion Cotillard and Kate McKinnon playing fan-favorite character Debette Goldry — discussing sexual harassment in the industry through the years.

“Have I ever experienced sexual harassment in Hollywood? Good Friday, where do you want me to start?” Goldry exclaimed. “Women being harassed is Hollywood. Everything old is new again. Producers are abusing starlets. There’s Nazis marching in the street. And suddenly nude pantyhose are on-trend. I have never felt more at home.”

She added, “When’s polio coming back? This will be fun.”

The actresses discussed their own experiences will sexual harassment, such as men getting naked or trying to coerce them into giving a massage — allegations that mirror what women have said against Weinstein.

“I did have one meeting with Harvey,” McKinnon’s character said. “I was invited to his hotel room and when I arrived he was naked, hanging upside down from a monkey bar. He tried to trick me into thinking his genitals were actually his face. It almost worked. The resemblance is uncanny.”

McKinnon turned to the camera for the final word against sexual harassment and assault.

“Violence against women, it doesn’t just happen to famous actresses, it’s everywhere, d— it! It’s time we take it seriously,” said Goldry. “Pandora’s box is open now, and Pandora’s p—-d.”