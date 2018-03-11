Saturday Night Live mashed up the two biggest headline-grabbing stories of the week for an unforgettable sketch depicting special counsel Robert Mueller as The Bachelor‘s remorseful leading man.

The skit opened with SNL‘s Alex Moffatt as host Chris Harrison introducing an all too familiar scene: an unsuspecting woman (aka Becca Kufrin portrayed by Cecily Strong) ahead of her “unedited” split-screen breakup weeks after getting engaged. But rather than Arie Luyendyk Jr. walking through the door, her man is revealed to be Mueller, played by Kate McKinnon — complete with his age and occupation appearing on the bottom of the screen.

“I’ve been struggling a little bit over the last few months just, like trying to figure this whole thing out and like grasp everything, and the reality is that I don’t… I don’t think that I can give you everything that you want right now, you know, and I think you sense that,” said McKinnon’s Mueller.

“So what, you don’t have Trump on collusion?” Strong’s character asked.

“I’m just trying to be honest and tell you that I can’t commit to collusion right now,” the faux Mueller responded.

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor Nation Is Outraged with Arie Luyendyk Jr. for Dumping Becca Weeks After Proposing

Strong’s character was clearly devastated, trying to comprehend the news while questioning the indictment of 13 Russians and revelations of a secret meeting in Seychelles between a Trump supporter and Russian businessman.

“Collusion is literally the only thing that I’ve been looking forward to the past year,” she said.

Kate McKinnon as Robet Mueller and Cecily Strong as Becca K. Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

RELATED: Chris Harrison Says If Arie’s ‘Going to Go Through This Level of Pain, It Had Better Be Worth It’

Just like the televised Bachelor breakup, Strong’s character walked away to collect herself. Despite telling him to leave multiple times, McKinnon’s Mueller continued to linger and tried to comfort her — unsuccessfully.

“Do you own American steel?” McKinnon asked as Mueller when she asks for some good news, referencing President Donald Trump’s newly imposed tariffs on imported steel.

The only thing that makes the faux Kufrin feel better? Being the next one to hand out roses on The Bachelorette.