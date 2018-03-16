Skeet Ulrich on Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart’s Rumored Relationship: ‘They’re Really Adorable’

Riverdale actor Skeet Ulrich thinks rumored sweethearts Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are just as adorable together as fans do.

“You know whatever makes them happy individually and together, I’m all for,” the actor, who plays Sprouse’s on-screen father on the show, tells People Now.

“They’re each individually beautiful people and deserve the best in the world, so whatever they find is fine by me,” he continues, adding that “I think they’re really adorable.”

While neither Sprouse, 25, nor Reinhart, 21, has officially confirmed their relationship, the pair were spotted vacationing together in Hawaii in January.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in May, when Sprouse shared a dreamy photo he took of his Riverdale costar lounging in a flower field on his Instagram.

Sprouse previously discussed the dating rumors with PEOPLE saying, “Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together.”

“I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective,” he added.

Ulrich also had a few kind words to say about how “incredibly bright” Sprouse is is.

“I came to NYU as a theatre student, he came to NYU as an anthropologist and has done digs in Africa. He’s incredibly, incredibly bright and is constantly learning,” the 48-year-old remarks, adding that Sprouse even helped his real-life son Jakob with his budding interest in photography.

“I think everybody’s aware of how skilled he is as a photographer as well and my son’s really interested in that so they bonded over that an he helps him out here and there. He just never stops surprising me with things he knows,” he adds.

Ulrich has 16-year-old twins (with ex-wife Georgina Cates), Naiia and Jakob.