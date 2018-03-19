Relationships on Riverdale may get messy, but star Mark Consuelos and his real-life wife Kelly Ripa are true soulmates, according to costar Skeet Ulrich.

The 48-year-old actor swung by PEOPLE Now’s studios, where he praised Consuelos as the total opposite of his villainous character on TV.

“He’s just an incredible person. I couldn’t say enough kind things about him. He’s giving, he’s caring, he’s always willing to be there for you,” Ulrich said, noting that the father of three can also add “handsome” and “incredibly talented” to his résumé.

And even when they’re not together, Ulrich said the love between the couple is obvious.

“You can see when you sit down separately with them why they’re meant to be,” he said of Ripa and Consuelos. “There’s such a deep love and appreciation for each other, and that’s everything I would ever hope for in a relationship.”

Ulrich also shared that when he appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, Consuelos was the first to check in about how the appearance went.

As for his own onscreen relationships, Ulrich is all for his character, FP Jones, getting together with Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick).

He admitted, “Yes, I do ship them. That’s the first and last time you’ll ever hear me say that.”

“I think, first of all, there’s a lot of hurdles to clear, you know, individual struggles that they need to get through to even try to make it work,” he continued. “But ultimately, at the heart of it, is a love that went its separate ways but shouldn’t have.”

Ulrich added, “I think they understand each other, and I think he’s kind of the only one who can rein her in.”