Riverdale’s Skeet Ulrich on His Career Comeback, Teenage Fanbase: 'It’s the Strangest Thing'

Riverdale fans know Skeet Ulrich as Jughead Jones’ dad, FP — but before he played the leader of the Southside Serpents on the CW series, the actor made a name for himself in ’90s movies like Scream and The Craft.

After 28 years in the business, Ulrich talks his career comeback and embracing a whole new generation of fans in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

“[Riverdale] certainly has a rabid fan base,” says Ulrich, 47. “I arrived in Vancouver last month and had teenagers waiting to get pictures with me. It’s the strangest thing. I have kids their age!”

Ulrich says his 16-year-old twins (with ex-wife Georgina Cates), Naiia and Jakob, are “really into” the show themselves.

“My son really responds to the mentality of my character, FP,” he says. “FP has been in some nefarious situations but is all about hard work and trying to do right by his family.”

Katie Yu/The CW

Like his character, Ulrich puts his family first. He traded fame for the farm when his kids were born in 2001 and took a year off from acting to raise them in Virginia. When the kids were 1 year old, the single dad moved the family back to Los Angeles and made the switch from working in movies to television in order to be closer to home.

“When they were little, I swore that if I dedicated my time to them instead of having them raised by nannies and had influence on their values and gave them security and love, then they would turn out the way they did,” he says. “I’m very blessed.”

For more on Skeet Ulrich pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

Ever since Riverdale pushed Ulrich back into the spotlight, he has noticed one major difference when it comes to handling fame now.

“There was no social media, so there was very little awareness of any fame or popularity,” he says of his early days as an actor. “You just hoped audiences got to see what you were doing. And then you got traditional fan mail — like bags of it!”

RELATED VIDEO: The CW’s Riverdale in 30 Seconds

Though Ulrich admits he never had a chance to open any of his fan mail, he jokes: “I probably lost the love of my life somewhere in one of those letters!”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.