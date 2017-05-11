WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker and Molly Shannon Have a Dance Off to Sister Sledge’s ‘We Are Family’

They sure act like family!

Divorce costars Molly Shannon and Sarah Jessica Parker took a quick break on Wednesday from filming their HBO show to share a few clips of their dance-off.

From our "scene" and heard column on @divorceonhbo. Sister Sledge, "we are family" while moving the camera takes on new meaning with @theofficialsuperstar. X, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on May 10, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Parker, 52, posted a hilarious video of the two dancing to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family,” writing in the caption, “From our ‘scene’ and heard column on @divorcehbo. Sister Sledge, ‘we are family’ while moving the camera takes on new meaning with @theofficialsuperstar.”

Shannon, also 52, sang the lyrics along with Parker, eventually getting up to do “The Robot” moves while Parker moonwalked away.

Part 1 from our "scene" and heard column on @divorceonhbo. Shutting out the world with @theofficialsuperstar and @officialjeffreyosborne. X, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on May 10, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Other videos posted by the former Sex and the City star were equally as funny. Parker serenaded Shannon to Jeffrey Osborne’s “On the Wings of Love.”

“Come on, you next,” Parker told Shannon, encouraging her to sing along.

Part 2 from our "scene" and heard column on @divorceonhbo. Flying high upon the wings of love with @theofficialsuperstar and @officialjeffreyosborne. X, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on May 10, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

“No, I can’t sing,” Shannon said, smiling. She later admitted to Parker that she didn’t know the words.

Parker didn’t stop at serenading Shannon — she quickly moved on to singing the lyrics to the show’s crew, who couldn’t help but laugh and smile at the actress, as she carried a miniature boombox around.

Divorce has been renewed for a second season on HBO. Mad Men’s Talia Balsam also stars as one of Parker’s best friends on the show.