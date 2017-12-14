Sister Wives March on Capitol to Legalize Polygamy in Dramatic Supertease: 'Family, Not Felons'

The Sister Wives are back.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the hit TLC show is returning for a brand new season on Jan. 7 — marking another roller coaster ride of family drama and joyous milestones for the Browns.

In a supertease for the new episodes, Kody and his four wives — Christine, Janelle, Robyn and Meri — prepare for the second marriage amongst their children: Kody and Christine’s daughter Mykelti’s wedding to Tony Padron. At the same time, Kody and Janelle’s daughter Maddie gears up to welcome her first child with husband Caleb Brush.

Meanwhile, Meri is still struggling in her marriage to Kody — and a visit to their therapist reveals just how much they’ve grown apart.

“Meri is ready to go back a deep and intimate relationship, and I’m not,” Kody admits.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Meri says. “I feel like I’m just kind of walking in the dark.”

Meri is also trying to patch things up with her daughter, Mariah, who recently came out as gay — and is now ready to introduce her girlfriend to her family.

The supertease captures the family’s decision to return to Utah for the first time since 2012, rallying to legalize polygamy. (In February, the reality stars joined hundreds of others polygamous people and supporters in protest of a bill that would keep plural marriage a felony in Utah.)

“Our friends are still living there — we’re going to go march on the Capitol,” Kody declares.

“Family, not felons!” the family chants as they gather on the steps of the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City.

Sister Wives returns Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, and the new series Seeking Sister Wife premieres Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. ET, both on TLC.

An advance premiere of Sister Wives will debut Dec. 18 on TLC GO. Download the TLC GO app to watch or visit TLC.com/SisterWives.