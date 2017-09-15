People

Sister Wives Star Logan Brown Is Engaged to Michelle Petty

By and

Posted on

TLC

This Sister Wives star has a wife-to-be of his own!

Logan Brown, son of the TLC reality show‘s Kody and Janelle, is engaged to Michelle Petty, he tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple have been dating for almost three years and have been friends for five.

Sister Wives Credit: Kylies Fung, Las Vegas
TLC
Sister Wives Credit: Kylies Fung, Las Vegas
TLC

So, how’d the proposal go?

“We were on Congress Bridge in Austin, Texas, enjoying the city,” Logan tells PEOPLE. “We had just finished seeing a favorite band of ours. Unfortunately, nothing in my elaborate plan had successfully gone through. So in desperation, I found the prettiest view of the Colorado river, Congress Bridge. We walked out to the middle of the bridge, and then I popped the question!”

FROM COINAGE: How Much Do Wedding Flowers Cost?

Logan is the eldest of Kody and Janelle’s six children. (The patriarch has 18 kids total with his four wives.)

“We are so happy that Logan and Michelle are engaged,” the couple says. “We have become quite attached to Michelle, and we are so thrilled that they have taken this next step. We wish them so much joy and look forward to what comes next.”