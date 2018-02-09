Watch the Sweet Moment When Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown First Sees Tony on Their Wedding Day

Nothing compares to locking eyes with your soon-to-be-husband for the first time on your wedding day!

In an exclusive clip from Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Mykelti Brown reveals just how excited she was for Antonio Padron to see her for the first time on their big day.

“I’m very excited for Tony to see me,” she says, adding that her her then-fiancé had “really loved seeing me” in her wedding dress when she had first tried it on.

But even though he’d technically already seen his bride-to-be in her white dress, Brown explains that “now it’s different” because the pair would both be “all dolled up” and full of pre-wedding excitement.

RELATED: Sister Wives Star Kody Gives Daughter Mykelti Brown an Emotional Blessing Before Her Wedding

Although it’s tradition to wait to see the bride for the first time until she’s walking down the aisle, the couple decided to share that special moment with each other before the ceremony took place.

While Padron stands outside with his back facing his soon-to-be wife, Brown comes up behind him and tapped him on the shoulder, her face flushed with excitement.

“Oooh, hey babe,” he says as he turns around and immediately embraces her. “You look nice.”

And Brown can’t stop giggling as Padron continues to gush over just how good she looks.

“Do I get to kiss you now?” he finally asks.

RELATED: Sister Wives Stars Kody and Christine’s Daughter Mykelti Brown Is Married!

Raquel Werner Photography

Brown, 20, and Padron, 23, got married in December 2016 after announcing their engagement that June.

More than 400 guests attended the ceremony — including all 23 members of Brown’s family — held at the Bloomington Country Club in Utah followed by a Mexican vintage-themed reception.

Sister Wives airs Sundays (8 p.m.) on TLC.