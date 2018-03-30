Kody and Meri Brown’s strained relationship is weighing heavy on their family as a whole, specifically his three other wives.

On last week’s emotional Sister Wives Tell All, Kody confirmed that he doesn’t desire to be intimate with Meri. And in a PEOPLE sneak peek at Sunday’s final Tell All episode of the TLC reality series, NBC’s Andrea Canning and the couple — and fellow wives Robyn, Janelle and Christine — discuss the reality of their broken romance.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“It sucks, the whole thing sucks, sorry,” Robyn says about the state that Kody and Meri are currently in. “It’s not fun and it’s hard to know what to do with it. I mean, we love Meri, we love Kody. We have to be Switzerland constantly, and we hate to see him in this place, and it’s stressful for our family.”

“It’s sad, you see two broken hearts and there’s really not — we don’t know what to do to fix it otherwise just support and just be there,” adds Christine. “But there’s broken hearts on both sides.”

Janelle, who sits on Kody’s left, says that in their family, “you just don’t live in a vacuum. One relationship effects the other 100 percent. I mean, you feel it when things are out of joint.”

From left: Robyn, Kody and Janelle Brown TLC

While listening to the fellow wives speak about her relationship, Meri is visibly emotional and wipes away tears from her eyes.

“Does anyone here ever think maybe it’s just not meant to be? Is that ever a thought?” Canning suggests.

Meri (L) and Christine (R)

“No one thinks that,” says Christine. “None of us think that it’s not supposed to happen or get better. We don’t know what it looks like in the end, but none of us think that.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Janelle admits that “it’s a frustrating situation. This is our family.”

Kody, who intently listens to his wives speak, finally shares his perspective. “Nobody here is taking sides. I don’t even like using the word hope, but we are actually healing. And we dug this hole for 25 years. It’s not something we’re going to fix with a weekend getaway.”

Meri Brown

Wiping away tears, Meri says, “part of me says that, yeah, it’s hard,” when asked if it’s difficult to be vulnerable, “but then part of me is like, oh, I just want to lay it out all on the table … but that’s not healthy either.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.