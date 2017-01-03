Sister Wives' Daughter, Mariah, Shocks Parents by Coming Out: 'I'm Gay'

Sister Wives began the new year with an unexpected twist.

On Sunday night’s episode, Kody and Meri Brown’s 21-year-old daughter, Mariah, broke the news to her parents — including sister wives Janelle, Christine and Robyn — that she identified as a lesbian.

“I’m gay,” she announced to her shocked family.

The college student tweeted out her thanks to everyone who showed her support after Sunday’s episode on TLC, along with a two emojis and a Pride flag.

wow okay y'all making me cry with your support. thank you thank you thank you thank you😌😌🏳️‍🌈 — mariah (@mariahlian) January 2, 2017

While Fundamentalist Mormonism, which the Browns closely align their faith to, does not approve of homosexuality, the family told HuffPost Live in a 2013 interview that everyone should be able “structure” their family “in any way they want,” whether they are gay or straight.

Mariah’s news came after the Browns were rocked in October 2015 when Meri made headlines admitting she had been tricked into an online relationship with a woman whom she thought was a man.

Since the scandal, they’ve been working on repairing their family, but it hasn’t been easy. Kody and Meri entered therapy to deal with the emotional fallout of the latter’s catfishing scandal.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.