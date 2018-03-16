Sister Wives’ Mariah Brown Takes Her Mom to a Gay Bar for the First Time

Sister Wives stars Meri and Mariah Brown are venturing into new territory!

In an exclusive clip from the TLC series, the mother-daughter pair, joined by Mariah’s girlfriend Audrey Kriss, enter their first gay bar together, over a year after the 22-year-old told her polygamous Mormon family that she is gay.

“I’ve always wanted to share special experiences with my daughter, and for the first time going to a gay bar, I guess this is our experience,” Meri, 47, tells viewers about visiting the Unicorn Bar in Seattle, Washington. “I’ve never seen anything like this bar before, it is so interesting.”

“It is a little bit awkward, I feel out of my element,” she adds. “I feel too old to be here because, really, how many daughters drag their mom to the bar with them? Yeah, I feel like I’m too old to be here.”

Mariah and Meri Brown

Just before Thanksgiving 2016, Mariah came out as gay to her biological mother Meri as well as her father, Kody, and her mothers through polygamy, Janelle, Christine and Robyn.

“When Mariah first told us she was gay, I felt like a failure as a mom for not seeing it. And then I felt like a failure as a mom and as a person, as a human for struggling with it,” Meri recalls of the moment Mariah broke the news to them that she identified as a lesbian.

But these days, she couldn’t be happier for her daughter.

“What I’ve seen in Mariah over this past year or so since she came out to us is peace and calm, like I didn’t see in her quite a few years prior to that. And that’s what I want for her,” Meri reveals.

Meri Brown

And reflecting back, she would give herself a few words of advice.

“If I were to say anything to myself a year ago, I would tell me it’s not about me. It’s about her. I had a vision of what I thought her life was supposed to be, it’s not my life to decide how her life is going to be,” Meri shares.

Viewers saw Mariah come out to her family in January 2017 during season 11. Then in February 2017, she made her relationship with Audrey official on social media. Earlier this month, audiences watched as Mariah brought Audrey to meet the family for the first time.

While Fundamentalist Mormonism, which the Browns closely align their faith to, does not approve of homosexuality, the family told HuffPost Live in a 2013 interview that everyone should be able “structure” their family “in any way they want,” whether they are gay or straight.

Fans will likely get to see more of Meri and Mariah, as PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Sister Wives has been renewed for another season!

Sister Wives airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.