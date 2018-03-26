Inside Sister Wives' Kody and Meri Brown's Rocky Relationship After Shocking Catfishing Scandal

Sister Wives star Kody Brown just revealed he no longer wants to be intimate with his wife Meri, but his lack of desire is just one of the many issues putting serious strain on the couple’s complicated relationship.

In October 2015, Meri, 47, dropped the shocking bombshell that she’d been “catfished” after having an online relationship with someone she thought was a man – but was actually a woman.

“During an emotional and vulnerable time earlier this year, I began speaking with someone online who turned out to be not who they said they were,” Meri told PEOPLE at the time.

Kody (left) and Meri Brown TLC (2)

The scandal came just months after the TLC star agreed to divorce Kody, 49, so that he could marry his fourth wife, Robyn. The change would allow her three kids from her previous marriage to access he same insurance and other benefits as the rest of the children. (Kody and his four wives share a total of 18 children.)

“We have chosen to legally restructure our family,” the Browns said in a statement in February 2015. “We made this decision together as a family. We are grateful to our family, friends and fans for all their love and support.”

Despite the legality of a divorce, a source close to the show maintained that the “family structure had not changed,” and that Kody and all four wives remain “spiritually married.”

Still, the change took a toll on Meri. “It’s just weird,” she said to Kody and Robyn in an episode of the show. “I’ve just been trying so hard to be there and do this whole team thing and not be caught up in the emotions of it, and I shocked myself by having so much emotion.”

In an effort to repair their relationship, the couple tried therapy after the catfishing scandal, but it’s unclear what the future holds for their marriage.

It requires “two parties wanting to work toward it, I think,” Meri said, adding, “I think it’s a lot of work.”

