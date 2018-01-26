Just one day before Mykelti Brown said “I do” to Antonio Padron, her father Kody couldn’t help but get emotional as he gave the couple his blessing.

“My baby girl’s getting married today,” the Sister Wives star said in PEOPLE exclusive clip of Sunday night’s episode, before sharing his hope that the couple could just enjoy their “wedding buzz” without worrying too much about anything that could go wrong.

“[Your] wedding’s gonna come together, you guys are gonna do your ‘I Dos’ without a hitch, and even if you have a hitch, if the cake falls over, if drunk cousins come, nothing’s gonna ruin this day for you guys if you two stay connected in each other’s eyes,” added Kody, who has been married four times.

Brown, 20, and Padron, 23, got married in December 2016, after announcing their engagement that June.

More than 400 guests attended the ceremony — including all 23 members of Brown’s family — held at the Bloomington Country Club in Utah followed by a Mexican vintage-themed reception. During the outdoor ceremony, the couple and their guests braved the chilly temperatures, with Brown at one point taking Padron’s coat.

Raquel Werner Photography

“I’m not nervous at all and I can’t wait to spend my life with Tony,” the Sister Wives star told PEOPLE the day before the wedding. “I’m most excited about being able to wake up every morning to him and go to bed every night knowing I’m safe in his arms.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays (8 p.m.) on TLC.