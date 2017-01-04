People

Celebrity

How Sister Wives' Patriarch Reconciles His Conservative Faith with Accepting His Lesbian Daughter: 'My Job as a Dad Is to Love'

Homosexuality is against Kody Brown’s fundamentalist Mormon faith, but the Sister Wives star still supports his daughter Mariah coming out 100 percent.

“I thought about this years ago, and I made a decision,” Kody says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “My job as a dad is to love and respect and not to judge.”

Just before Thanksgiving, Mariah sat down with her five parents — father, Kody, biological mother, Meri, and her mothers through polygamy, Janelle, Christine and Robyn — and told them that she was gay.

“My reaction was just I am really glad she was born to us,” says Kody. “I made my peace with God on this and he gave you to me because he knows that I am going to love you. Total acceptance.”

Since Kody has a total of 18 children between his four wives, he knew there was a possibility one or more could be gay.

“I was at number 10 and I thought wow, ‘What am I going to think about that and what am I going to do? Well, on my watch I’m just going to love them.’ ”

Kody’s wives and the entire Brown family feel the same way.

“We’re just happy she’s figured out who she is,” says Janelle. “It’s tremendous when you see a kid do that.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.