Homosexuality is against Kody Brown’s fundamentalist Mormon faith, but the Sister Wives star still supports his daughter Mariah coming out 100 percent.

“I thought about this years ago, and I made a decision,” Kody says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “My job as a dad is to love and respect and not to judge.”

Just before Thanksgiving, Mariah sat down with her five parents — father, Kody, biological mother, Meri, and her mothers through polygamy, Janelle, Christine and Robyn — and told them that she was gay.

“My reaction was just I am really glad she was born to us,” says Kody. “I made my peace with God on this and he gave you to me because he knows that I am going to love you. Total acceptance.”

Since Kody has a total of 18 children between his four wives, he knew there was a possibility one or more could be gay.

“I was at number 10 and I thought wow, ‘What am I going to think about that and what am I going to do? Well, on my watch I’m just going to love them.’ ”

Kody’s wives and the entire Brown family feel the same way.

“We’re just happy she’s figured out who she is,” says Janelle. “It’s tremendous when you see a kid do that.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.