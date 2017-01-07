The Brown family is getting particularly emotional in an exclusive clip for Sunday’s new episode of Sister Wives.

Just before Thanksgiving, Mariah told her family — including her father Kody, biological mother Meri, and her mothers through polygamy, Janelle, Christine and Robyn — that she was gay.

In the latest issue of PEOPLE, Meri says, “I’m so proud of her for having the strength.” But it appears this has been an emotional journey for the family.

“When I had Mariah, I had this cute little girl. I just always expected that she would grow up, meet a guy, get married, have kids,” she said in a confessional sneak peek from Sunday’s episode. “I always wanted to have a son. I always just kind of thought, ‘Well, ya know, since I never had a son, I’ll be able to kind of adopt Mariah’s husband into kind of being a son.’ And I looked forward to seeing who that was gonna be, you know? And that’s not gonna happen.”

During a conversation with Kody and Robyn, Meri’s fellow sister wife encourages her to accept Mariah.

“I don’t know — they could sit there and be ‘sister wives’ without the guy! That’s kinda how I see it,” she said, making an emotional Meri laugh.

“I sit here and I visualize Mariah coming home with someone that she absolutely loves and adores,” Robyn said as she started choking up, “And I know that once Meri process through this, she’ll see it, too.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.