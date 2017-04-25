Simone Biles Dishes on Her First Date — and Reveals the DWTS Contestant She Has a Crush on!

Simone Biles has a Dancing with the Stars crush!

On Monday’s week six episode of the reality dancing competition series, the Olympic gymnast performed a samba with pro partner Sasha Farber to the tunes of Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” — and dished on her first date.

During her weekly rehearsals, Biles, 19, admitted that mastering the sexiness of the dance was difficult for her: “I want to be sexy. I guess I don’t know my definition of sexy yet.”

“Most kids our age are going out and learning where they fit in in the world and I feel like I’ve missed out on a lot of that,” she said on the ABC show.

“I’ve been on like one date,” she continued. “We went to get frozen yogurt, or sushi. I don’t know which one was a date.”

Asked if she thinks her pro partner, who is engaged to fellow DWTS pro dancer Emma Slater, is sexy, Biles said about Farber, “Sexy is like stretching it.”

But when it comes to a fellow season 24 contestant on the long-running reality show, there is someone who has caught her eye.

Questioned about Rashad Jennings, Biles was smitten on-camera.

“Rashad is very, yeah,” she said with a smile about the former NFL player, and added with a laugh, “Don’t put that out there. He’s going to kill me when he sees this!”

And what did 32-year-old Jennings think of her admiration?

After performing the first dance of the night, and earning a 35/40 from judges, Erin Andrews asked Biles in the skybox, “Thoughts on Rashad, again?” Immediately, Biles burst out into a contagious giggle and was embraced by Jennings, who sported a big smile. Too cute!

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.